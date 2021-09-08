Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

