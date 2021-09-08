Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.47. 19,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,867. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

