Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,061. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.