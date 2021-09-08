Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

