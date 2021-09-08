Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading Down 19% This Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $47,187.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $16.44 or 0.00035614 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00060444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00132939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00197528 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.11 or 0.07240447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,027.63 or 0.99715673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.58 or 0.00744342 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 807,127 coins and its circulating supply is 660,612 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

