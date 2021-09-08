Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 129,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,658. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

