Vectors Research Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $1,470,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in 3M by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $187.98. The stock had a trading volume of 71,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

