Vectors Research Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 717.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,847,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 235,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,097,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

TFC traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 66,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,094. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

