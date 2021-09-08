Vectors Research Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 26,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.11. 33,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,613. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

