Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.95. The stock had a trading volume of 56,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

