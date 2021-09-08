Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor Sells 3,568 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.25. 845,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,581. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.82 and a 200 day moving average of $291.55. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 122.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

