Vega Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $29.72 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $18.29 or 0.00039323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $14.86 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00058371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00151320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.96 or 0.00719999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041835 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,424 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

