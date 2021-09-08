Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Reaches $20.65 on Major Exchanges

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for $20.65 or 0.00044953 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.55 million and $15.77 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00058533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.41 or 0.00170688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.61 or 0.00719661 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,424 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

