Veil 1-Day Volume Tops $3,053.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $3,053.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.41 or 0.99780333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043501 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.59 or 0.00869889 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007995 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.70 or 0.00425071 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00317422 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064378 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

