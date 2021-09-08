Veil Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Veil has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $3,990.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,082.89 or 1.00478193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00047937 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.25 or 0.00879232 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.42 or 0.00432624 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00317779 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00066859 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

