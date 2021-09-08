Velas Market Cap Reaches $300.60 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Velas has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $300.60 million and $7.55 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001743 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001392 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

