Venus Reward Token (VRT) Price Up 6.8% This Week

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $32.96 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00162072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.13 or 0.00715564 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.