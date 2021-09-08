VeriCoin Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $1,437.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,579.99 or 1.00029865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001545 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002164 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,113,732 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

