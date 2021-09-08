VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $2,960.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,280.81 or 1.00264173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00066265 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002208 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000150 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,128,728 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.