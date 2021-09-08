Veritaseum (VERI) Market Cap Reaches $49.92 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for $23.22 or 0.00049987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $49.92 million and approximately $185.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00059016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00160540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.35 or 0.00724064 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

