Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.16

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.16 and last traded at $95.93, with a volume of 145304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.

VRTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.18.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,291,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,144,000 after purchasing an additional 72,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

