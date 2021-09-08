Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $33.59 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $33.59 million and approximately $232,596.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,084.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.33 or 0.07554208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $661.28 or 0.01434928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00393251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00126237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.79 or 0.00581081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00571273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00337765 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,693,272 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

