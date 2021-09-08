Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.04. Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Noel Strickland sold 60,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $606,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock worth $3,833,174. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 236.2% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. 1,262,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,859,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

