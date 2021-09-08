Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,192 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

WBA opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.