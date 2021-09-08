Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,438,239 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $229.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.02. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

