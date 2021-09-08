Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NVO stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.