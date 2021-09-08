Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 660 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

Shares of NSC opened at $248.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.79 and its 200-day moving average is $267.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

