Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $116.54 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $122.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

