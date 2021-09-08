Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf Sells 8,955,224 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of JAMF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. 448,684 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAMF has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,866,000 after buying an additional 3,851,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after buying an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jamf by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after buying an additional 280,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after buying an additional 372,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after buying an additional 184,471 shares in the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

