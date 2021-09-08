Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and $52,022.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.40 or 0.00389209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

