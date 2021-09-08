Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Meridian Bancorp worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 36,810 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 316,528 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 71,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

