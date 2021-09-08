Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,390 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,345 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FFBC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

