Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of CareDx worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in CareDx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CareDx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $140,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -407.72 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $915,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,476,187.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,469 shares of company stock worth $5,221,651 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.