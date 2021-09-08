Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,262 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,262 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Ping Identity worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

