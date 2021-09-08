VideoCoin Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $79.74 million and approximately $251,328.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00022486 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,939,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

