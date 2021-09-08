Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Trading Down 0.8%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 693 ($9.05) and last traded at GBX 701 ($9.16). Approximately 71,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 207,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.24).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 686.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 655.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 607.13 and a current ratio of 607.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38.

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

