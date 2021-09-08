Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Price Up 34.6%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) rose 34.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 256,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 987% from the average daily volume of 23,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39.

About Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

