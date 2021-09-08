VIMworld (VEED) Price Reaches $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $62.02 million and $1.09 million worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00133848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00196428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002851 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars.

