Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.96

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €90.96 ($107.01) and traded as low as €90.62 ($106.61). Vinci shares last traded at €90.98 ($107.04), with a volume of 579,672 shares traded.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Vinci in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.29 ($121.51).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €90.42 and its 200 day moving average is €90.96.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

