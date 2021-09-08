Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.23

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 5112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

VEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vine Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

About Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

