Vinit K. Asar Sells 15,000 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HNGR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 120,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,233. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hanger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

