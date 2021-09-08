Vinit K. Asar Sells 15,000 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:HNGR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 120,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,233. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.56.
Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hanger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hanger
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.
