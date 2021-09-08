Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 121.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,701 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

VSTO stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

