VouchForMe (IPL) Price Hits $0.0010

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $241,104.79 and $23.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00176799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.68 or 0.00722904 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

