Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.780-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $858 million-$891 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.58 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.33.

VRM opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03. Vroom has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,301,199.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,227.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,663 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

