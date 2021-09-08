W Green Pay One Day Trading Volume Hits $43,511.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. W Green Pay has a market cap of $1.72 million and $43,511.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0978 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 88.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00152461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.88 or 0.00722121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00043195 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

