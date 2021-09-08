Waifu Token (WAIF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $47,889.00

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Waifu Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waifu Token has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Waifu Token has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $47,889.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00187869 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.58 or 0.07250487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,121.42 or 1.00163169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.00902133 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,291,827 coins. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

