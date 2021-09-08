Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Steven L. Scheinthal Sells 150,000 Shares

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WTRH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 10,942,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.45 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of -3.02. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Waitr alerts:

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Waitr by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.