Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) CEO Walter J. Scheller Sells 8,730 Shares

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE HCC traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. 15,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.11. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

