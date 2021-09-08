Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Insider Sells $67,025.00 in Stock

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:HCC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,977. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

