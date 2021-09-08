Wealth Architects LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 231.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in The Home Depot by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 36,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.55. The company had a trading volume of 52,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,038. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $347.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.03 and its 200 day moving average is $312.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

